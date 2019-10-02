More people in Bulgaria, Poland and Lithuania held positive views of China rather than negative, according to the survey. Photo: AP
Public opinion on China turns negative in Western Europe and Asia-Pacific, survey finds
- In US and Canada, meanwhile, more than 60 per cent and 67 per cent of those polled hold unfavourable views on China – the worst results since 2007
- Beijing’s controversial efforts to expand the country’s influence seen in split across 32 countries included in poll by Pew Research Centre
Topic | Diplomacy
