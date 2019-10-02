Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

More people in Bulgaria, Poland and Lithuania held positive views of China rather than negative, according to the survey. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Public opinion on China turns negative in Western Europe and Asia-Pacific, survey finds

  • In US and Canada, meanwhile, more than 60 per cent and 67 per cent of those polled hold unfavourable views on China – the worst results since 2007
  • Beijing’s controversial efforts to expand the country’s influence seen in split across 32 countries included in poll by Pew Research Centre
Topic |   Diplomacy
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 8:00am, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

More people in Bulgaria, Poland and Lithuania held positive views of China rather than negative, according to the survey. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.