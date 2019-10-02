A portrait of Xi Jinping is displayed in the National Day mass pageantry in Beijing on Tuesday celebrating the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. Photo: Xinhua
Trump’s National Day praise of China rankles Republicans who decry Hong Kong protester shooting
- While the US president tweets his congratulations to Xi Jinping, Republican lawmakers issue anti-Beijing comments
- A State Department official calls Trump’s message ‘absolutely disgusting’
