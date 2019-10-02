Channels

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on her way to appear in British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Diplomacy

Canadian border officers had no power to arrest Meng Wanzhou and instead had to search her first, crown lawyer says

  • Lawyers for the Huawei CFO have argued that the search was a proxy unlawful investigation on behalf of the FBI
  • Canadian government lawyers’, acting on behalf of the US, said Meng’s treatment before her arrest was not out of the ordinary
Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 2:02am, 2 Oct, 2019

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on her way to appear in British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to the British Columbia Supreme Court after a lunch break during a hearing in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Canadian police feared Meng Wanzhou could flee via consulate and private airport, officer’s notes suggest

  • Sergeant’s handwritten notes released by Canadian government lawyers describe concerns that police ‘could not act’ if Meng escaped
Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 4:31pm, 1 Oct, 2019

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to the British Columbia Supreme Court after a lunch break during a hearing in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: Reuters
