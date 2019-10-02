Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on her way to appear in British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canadian border officers had no power to arrest Meng Wanzhou and instead had to search her first, crown lawyer says
- Lawyers for the Huawei CFO have argued that the search was a proxy unlawful investigation on behalf of the FBI
- Canadian government lawyers’, acting on behalf of the US, said Meng’s treatment before her arrest was not out of the ordinary
Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to the British Columbia Supreme Court after a lunch break during a hearing in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Canadian police feared Meng Wanzhou could flee via consulate and private airport, officer’s notes suggest
- Sergeant’s handwritten notes released by Canadian government lawyers describe concerns that police ‘could not act’ if Meng escaped
