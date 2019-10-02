Channels

Chinese professor Zhang Hao has decided to lead his own defence in a California court. Photo: SCMP
Diplomacy

Chinese professor Zhang Hao will lead his own defence as US economic espionage case goes to trial

  • Zhang, the only one of six defendants in US, may seek to prove he took part in ‘free and open exchange of ideas’
  • Prosecutors claim technology theft was channelled through Cayman Islands company
Topic |   US-China relations
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:14pm, 2 Oct, 2019

Ron Rockwell Hansen admitted he betrayed his country for financial gain. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Ex-US intelligence officer Ron Rockwell Hansen ‘so sorry’ as he gets 10 years in Chinese espionage case

  • Ron Rockwell Hansen is one of three former American intelligence officers convicted in recent months on charges of espionage on behalf of China
Topic |   Espionage
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:59pm, 25 Sep, 2019

