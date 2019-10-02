President Emmanuel Macron of France speaks to the Council of Europe parliamentary assembly on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
France’s Emmanuel Macron to meet Xi Jinping in China next month with focus on climate change and trade, source says
- The trip comes amid growing resistance from European leaders over what they see as China’s failure to change long-term practices unfair to foreign investors
- It will be the leaders’ second visit this year, after Xi traveled to France in March
Topic | China-EU relations
