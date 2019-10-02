Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

President Emmanuel Macron of France speaks to the Council of Europe parliamentary assembly on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

France’s Emmanuel Macron to meet Xi Jinping in China next month with focus on climate change and trade, source says

  • The trip comes amid growing resistance from European leaders over what they see as China’s failure to change long-term practices unfair to foreign investors
  • It will be the leaders’ second visit this year, after Xi traveled to France in March
Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 4:18pm, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Emmanuel Macron of France speaks to the Council of Europe parliamentary assembly on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.