Imran Khan warned of the risk of conflict between India and Pakistan during a speech at the UN last week. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan seeks to bolster China ties ahead of Xi Jinping visit to India

  • Kashmir likely to feature prominently on agenda after New Delhi scrapped region’s special status, prompting Khan to warn of risk of conflict
  • Islamabad is pushing for international support over issue, but observers expect Beijing to focus on its economic ties with Delhi
Pakistan
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 8:15am, 3 Oct, 2019

Imran Khan warned of the risk of conflict between India and Pakistan during a speech at the UN last week. Photo: Reuters
Chinese and Indian troops are reported to have clashed in the eastern section of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Brahma Chellaney
Opinion

Opinion

Brahma Chellaney

China, India, Pakistan: who’s really pulling the strings in Jammu and Kashmir?

  • The threat of a nuclear conflict between Islamabad and New Delhi might have made global headlines, but Beijing is right at the heart of the territorial dispute in the Himalayan region, Brahma Chellaney writes
Brahma Chellaney

Brahma Chellaney  

Updated: 8:30pm, 29 Sep, 2019

Chinese and Indian troops are reported to have clashed in the eastern section of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month. Photo: AFP
