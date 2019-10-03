Imran Khan warned of the risk of conflict between India and Pakistan during a speech at the UN last week. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan seeks to bolster China ties ahead of Xi Jinping visit to India
- Kashmir likely to feature prominently on agenda after New Delhi scrapped region’s special status, prompting Khan to warn of risk of conflict
- Islamabad is pushing for international support over issue, but observers expect Beijing to focus on its economic ties with Delhi
Topic | Pakistan
Imran Khan warned of the risk of conflict between India and Pakistan during a speech at the UN last week. Photo: Reuters
Chinese and Indian troops are reported to have clashed in the eastern section of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Chinese and Indian troops are reported to have clashed in the eastern section of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month. Photo: AFP