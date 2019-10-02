Channels

Police officers arrest suspects in the Hong Kong district of Wan Chai after scuffles on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Diplomacy

China lashes out at US and Britain over support for Hong Kong’s ‘black mobs’

  • While Trump silent on the city’s unrest, Raab and Biden condemn police use of force
  • Beijing accuses critics of ‘turning blind eye to violence of rioters’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Keegan Elmer  

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 6:00pm, 2 Oct, 2019

LIVE
Politics
LIVE

As it happened: Hong Kong protester shot in chest, six live rounds fired on National Day

  • Teenager hit by live bullet in Tsuen Wan in critical but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after undergoing surgery
  • Clashes in 13 different places as dark day in city mars celebrations in Beijing for 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China
