Tuesday's National Day parade in Beijing was the largest ever on Chinese soil. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Beijing's massive military parade shows exactly why the Pentagon just set up a dedicated China office

  • Appointment of former marine officer Chad Sbragia as deputy assistant secretary of defence for China affairs will be a 'stabilising force' in military-to-military relations, senior official says
  • The 'unfolding long-term strategic competition with China is the defining challenge of our generation', says Randall Schriver, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs
Topic | China military
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: 9:00pm, 2 Oct, 2019

Tuesday’s National Day parade in Beijing was the largest ever on Chinese soil. Photo: Xinhua
Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square during the parade on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Military

China rolls out new weapon systems, nuclear-capable missiles in military parade

  • DF-17 hypersonic ballistic missile and new-generation road-mobile DF-41 draw attention as they make their debut
  • For China it is a show of how its armed forces have been modernised, but one analyst calls it 'the ultimate show of insecurity and cold war thinking'
Topic | People's Republic of China at 70
SCMP

Minnie Chan  

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 12:15am, 2 Oct, 2019

Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square during the parade on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
