Tuesday’s National Day parade in Beijing was the largest ever on Chinese soil. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s massive military parade shows exactly why the Pentagon just set up a dedicated China office
- Appointment of former marine officer Chad Sbragia as deputy assistant secretary of defence for China affairs will be a ‘stabilising force’ in military-to-military relations, senior official says
- The ‘unfolding long-term strategic competition with China is the defining challenge of our generation’, says Randall Schriver, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs
Topic | China military
Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square during the parade on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China rolls out new weapon systems, nuclear-capable missiles in military parade
- DF-17 hypersonic ballistic missile and new-generation road-mobile DF-41 draw attention as they make their debut
- For China it is a show of how its armed forces have been modernised, but one analyst calls it ‘the ultimate show of insecurity and cold war thinking’
Topic | People’s Republic of China at 70
