Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canada lawyer rejects ‘narrative of abuse’ by Meng Wanzhou’s legal team, saying timing of arrest demanded ‘discretion’
- Judge says the bagging of Meng’s phones by border agents was ‘clearly associated’ with US request for arrest, as Canada lawyer claimed it was ‘incidental’
- Meng’s treatment by Canadian border agents at Vancouver’s airport, before her arrest by police acting on a US warrant, is the focus of an eight-day hearing
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Meng Wanzhou on Tuesday, which is National Day in China. She wears a Chinese flag pin on her dress. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
‘Error but not a sham’: Canada border officers gave Meng Wanzhou’s passwords to police by mistake, government lawyer claims
- Meng’s legal team previously said the transfer of the passwords to her electronic devices showed that her rights had been abused
- But the transfer is depicted as an error in an email – dated Monday – that was disclosed by the crown lawyers on Tuesday
