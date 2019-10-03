Channels

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Diplomacy

Canada lawyer rejects ‘narrative of abuse’ by Meng Wanzhou’s legal team, saying timing of arrest demanded ‘discretion’

  • Judge says the bagging of Meng’s phones by border agents was ‘clearly associated’ with US request for arrest, as Canada lawyer claimed it was ‘incidental’
  • Meng’s treatment by Canadian border agents at Vancouver’s airport, before her arrest by police acting on a US warrant, is the focus of an eight-day hearing
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 2:24am, 3 Oct, 2019

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Meng Wanzhou on Tuesday, which is National Day in China. She wears a Chinese flag pin on her dress. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Diplomacy

‘Error but not a sham’: Canada border officers gave Meng Wanzhou’s passwords to police by mistake, government lawyer claims

  • Meng’s legal team previously said the transfer of the passwords to her electronic devices showed that her rights had been abused
  • But the transfer is depicted as an error in an email – dated Monday – that was disclosed by the crown lawyers on Tuesday
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 10:34pm, 2 Oct, 2019

Meng Wanzhou on Tuesday, which is National Day in China. She wears a Chinese flag pin on her dress. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
