The US embassy’s post featuring Donald Trump’s quote translated into Chinese. Photo: Weibo
Donald Trump’s UN speech about patriotism and sovereignty proves a hit – in China
- US embassy in China’s post of a Trump quote on Weibo, the day after Beijing celebrated its National Day, finds an enthusiastic audience
- Many commenters relate the words to Chinese affairs, including protests in Hong Kong
A portrait of Xi Jinping is displayed in the National Day mass pageantry in Beijing on Tuesday celebrating the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. Photo: Xinhua
Trump’s National Day praise of China shows rift with Republicans who decry Hong Kong protester shooting
- While the US president tweets his congratulations to Xi Jinping, Republican lawmakers issue anti-Beijing comments
- A State Department official calls Trump’s message ‘absolutely disgusting’
