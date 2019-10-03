Channels

The US embassy’s post featuring Donald Trump’s quote translated into Chinese. Photo: Weibo
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s UN speech about patriotism and sovereignty proves a hit – in China

  • US embassy in China’s post of a Trump quote on Weibo, the day after Beijing celebrated its National Day, finds an enthusiastic audience
  • Many commenters relate the words to Chinese affairs, including protests in Hong Kong
Topic |   Donald Trump
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 1:58pm, 3 Oct, 2019

A portrait of Xi Jinping is displayed in the National Day mass pageantry in Beijing on Tuesday celebrating the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Trump’s National Day praise of China shows rift with Republicans who decry Hong Kong protester shooting

  • While the US president tweets his congratulations to Xi Jinping, Republican lawmakers issue anti-Beijing comments
  • A State Department official calls Trump’s message ‘absolutely disgusting’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 2:02pm, 2 Oct, 2019

