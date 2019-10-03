Chinese military vehicles carry DF-17 ballistic missiles during a parade in Beijing on Tuesday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic. Photo: AP
US Marine Corps ‘must adapt to long-term China threat’
- Head of the American force says Asian giant aims to displace the United States and cumbersome corps needs to trim down to meet the challenge
Retired US Navy Admiral William McRaven characterised China’s defence and technology capabilities as a wake-up for the US. Photo: Alamy
China’s military powers are wake-up call for United States, retired US admiral says
- The American public needs to know that now is the time to do something about China’s strengthening position, William McRaven says
- Council on Foreign Relations report says Asian rival’s abilities are approaching – and surpassing – those of the US
