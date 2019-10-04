The submarine-launched ballistic missile was fired from a location near Wonsan Bay, according to North Korea’s state news agency. Photo: AP
Did North Korea use missile launch to have a stronger hand for US nuke talks?
- Pyongyang wants Washington to know it won’t give up its nuclear programme without a fight, observer says
- News agency KCNA confirms firing of a Pukguksong-3 ballistic missile from a submarine
Topic | North Korea
The submarine-launched ballistic missile was fired from a location near Wonsan Bay, according to North Korea’s state news agency. Photo: AP
People in Seoul watch coverage of North Korea’s missile launch. Photo: AP
North Korean ballistic missile lands in Japan’s waters
- Pyongyang fired what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday morning, after agreeing to hold working-level talks with the US
- Japan said the missile possibly split into two, with one part landing in its exclusive economic zone
Topic | North Korea
People in Seoul watch coverage of North Korea’s missile launch. Photo: AP