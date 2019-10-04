Channels

The submarine-launched ballistic missile was fired from a location near Wonsan Bay, according to North Korea's state news agency. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Did North Korea use missile launch to have a stronger hand for US nuke talks?

  • Pyongyang wants Washington to know it won’t give up its nuclear programme without a fight, observer says
  • News agency KCNA confirms firing of a Pukguksong-3 ballistic missile from a submarine
Topic |   North Korea
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 2:30am, 4 Oct, 2019

The submarine-launched ballistic missile was fired from a location near Wonsan Bay, according to North Korea’s state news agency. Photo: AP
People in Seoul watch coverage of North Korea's missile launch. Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korean ballistic missile lands in Japan's waters

  • Pyongyang fired what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday morning, after agreeing to hold working-level talks with the US
  • Japan said the missile possibly split into two, with one part landing in its exclusive economic zone
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:21pm, 2 Oct, 2019

People in Seoul watch coverage of North Korea’s missile launch. Photo: AP
