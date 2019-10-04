Channels

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou shields herself from rain as she leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Diplomacy

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers say Canadian police ‘bookends’ prove FBI involvement in arrest of Huawei executive

  • Canadian government lawyers, acting on behalf of the United States, say information about Meng’s electronic devices was not shared with the FBI
  • Meng’s treatment at Vancouver airport on December 1 ‘sidestepped’ the legal process, her legal team argues
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Jen St. Denis

Jen St. Denis  

Updated: 5:41am, 4 Oct, 2019

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Diplomacy

Canada lawyer rejects ‘narrative of abuse’ by Meng Wanzhou’s legal team, saying timing of arrest demanded ‘discretion’

  • Judge says the bagging of Meng’s phones by border agents was ‘clearly associated’ with US request for arrest, as Canada lawyer claimed it was ‘incidental’
  • The hearing has been adjourned until Thursday morning, when Meng’s lawyers will respond
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 4:15am, 3 Oct, 2019

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
