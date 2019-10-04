Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou shields herself from rain as she leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers say Canadian police ‘bookends’ prove FBI involvement in arrest of Huawei executive
- Canadian government lawyers, acting on behalf of the United States, say information about Meng’s electronic devices was not shared with the FBI
- Meng’s treatment at Vancouver airport on December 1 ‘sidestepped’ the legal process, her legal team argues
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou shields herself from rain as she leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canada lawyer rejects ‘narrative of abuse’ by Meng Wanzhou’s legal team, saying timing of arrest demanded ‘discretion’
- Judge says the bagging of Meng’s phones by border agents was ‘clearly associated’ with US request for arrest, as Canada lawyer claimed it was ‘incidental’
- The hearing has been adjourned until Thursday morning, when Meng’s lawyers will respond
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP