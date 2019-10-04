Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong routinely cover their faces with surgical masks, gas masks and scarves. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong mask ban has precedent in France – but not Europe as a whole
- French law was introduced in response to ‘yellow vest’ movement, amid unease about tactics used by the country’s police
- Other bans on facial coverings in Europe threaten little to no punishment, or are religious
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong routinely cover their faces with surgical masks, gas masks and scarves. Photo: Sam Tsang
A protester wearing a mask joins others at a rally at Tamar Park in Hong Kong on Saturday, September 28, to mark the fifth anniversary of the start of the 2014 Occupy movement. Photo: AP
Anti-mask law targeting Hong Kong protesters could come into force by midnight on Friday, as government considers invoking emergency powers
- Executive Council to discuss possibility of giving police power to demand anyone wearing a mask in public removes it
- Breaking law could result in person being sent to jail for up to a year, but pro-establishment groups want that to be 10 years
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A protester wearing a mask joins others at a rally at Tamar Park in Hong Kong on Saturday, September 28, to mark the fifth anniversary of the start of the 2014 Occupy movement. Photo: AP