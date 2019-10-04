Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam is a “pawn” in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “game of global domination”, US Senator Rick Scott says. Photo: Reuters
US Senator Rick Scott accuses Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam of being Beijing’s puppet
- Republican from Florida says city’s leader is ‘just another pawn in Communist dictator Xi [Jinping]’s game of global domination’
- Lam’s inaction on protesters’ concerns ‘demonstrates how little she values the rights of the people of Hong Kong’, he says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
China’s state media has defended the shooting of an 18-year-old schoolboy during the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Campus TV, HKUSU
Shooting of Hong Kong schoolboy Tsang Chi-kin ‘totally legal and appropriate’, Chinese state media says
- At the time of the incident in Tsuen Wan, the life of the police officer ‘was under serious threat and he was forced to shoot’, Xinhua says in commentary
- The ‘black terror’ that has gripped the city for the past three months ‘is close to craziness’, article says
