Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam is a “pawn” in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “game of global domination”, US Senator Rick Scott says. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US Senator Rick Scott accuses Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam of being Beijing’s puppet

  • Republican from Florida says city’s leader is ‘just another pawn in Communist dictator Xi [Jinping]’s game of global domination’
  • Lam’s inaction on protesters’ concerns ‘demonstrates how little she values the rights of the people of Hong Kong’, he says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 2:58pm, 4 Oct, 2019

China’s state media has defended the shooting of an 18-year-old schoolboy during the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Campus TV, HKUSU
Politics

Shooting of Hong Kong schoolboy Tsang Chi-kin ‘totally legal and appropriate’, Chinese state media says

  • At the time of the incident in Tsuen Wan, the life of the police officer ‘was under serious threat and he was forced to shoot’, Xinhua says in commentary
  • The ‘black terror’ that has gripped the city for the past three months ‘is close to craziness’, article says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 9:05pm, 2 Oct, 2019

