The Haiyang Dizhi 8 has made several passes through foreign-owned blocks off the coast of central Vietnam, according to Marine Traffic. Photo: Weibo
Vietnam accuses Chinese ships of ramping up South China Sea tensions
- Hanoi says Beijing’s survey and coastguard vessels are widening their activities in disputed, energy-rich waters
Topic | South China Sea
The Haiyang Dizhi 8 has made several passes through foreign-owned blocks off the coast of central Vietnam, according to Marine Traffic. Photo: Weibo