China has more to worry about than Donald Trump’s allegations against Joe Biden, analysts say. Photo: Washington Post
Diplomacy

China is more focused on trade talks than Donald Trump’s attack on Joe Biden, observers say

  • Despite US president’s call for Beijing to investigate his political rival, China is more concerned about making progress in the next round of negotiations, analysts say
  • China also keen to maintain its position of not interfering in other nations’ domestic affairs, academic says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 12:07am, 5 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump has urged Beijing to investigate his political opponent, former vice-president Joe Biden, and Biden’s son Hunter. Photo: Reuters
China

Donald Trump calls for China to investigate US political foe Joe Biden amid impeachment storm

  • US president says he has not asked Xi Jinping to do so, but it’s ‘certainly something we could start thinking about’
  • Trump discussed Biden on call with Xi and assured him that Hong Kong unrest would not come up during trade talks, according to CNN
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 8:54am, 4 Oct, 2019

