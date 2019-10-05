China has more to worry about than Donald Trump’s allegations against Joe Biden, analysts say. Photo: Washington Post
China is more focused on trade talks than Donald Trump’s attack on Joe Biden, observers say
- Despite US president’s call for Beijing to investigate his political rival, China is more concerned about making progress in the next round of negotiations, analysts say
- China also keen to maintain its position of not interfering in other nations’ domestic affairs, academic says
Donald Trump calls for China to investigate US political foe Joe Biden amid impeachment storm
- US president says he has not asked Xi Jinping to do so, but it’s ‘certainly something we could start thinking about’
- Trump discussed Biden on call with Xi and assured him that Hong Kong unrest would not come up during trade talks, according to CNN
