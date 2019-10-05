Chinese peacekeepers pictured on patrol in the South Sudanese capital Juba in 2016. Photo: AFP
Why China is hoping for a peace dividend in South Sudan
- Warring factions are supposed to agree a national unity government next month to end conflict that has killed tens of thousands and displaced four million people
- Beijing is the main investor in the country’s oilfields, which could play an important role in meeting its energy needs, and has contributed troops to the UN peacekeeping mission
Topic | Africa
Chinese peacekeepers pictured on patrol in the South Sudanese capital Juba in 2016. Photo: AFP