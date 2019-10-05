Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump, both pictured last month. Photos: AFP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump denies quid pro quo with China on trade deal and inquiry into Joe Biden and son

  • ‘No, it has nothing to do with it,’ he said when asked if he would be more likely to strike a deal if Beijing investigated the Bidens
  • Democrats accused Trump of holding US economic and trade interests hostage for the sake of political gain going into next year’s election
Topic |   US-China trade war
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 2:25am, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump, both pictured last month. Photos: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Joe Biden, then US vice-president, walks out of Air Force Two with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden and son Hunter Biden at the airport in Beijing in December, 2013. File photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump says Joe Biden’s son Hunter ‘walks out of China with US$1.5 billion’ as impeachment pressure mounts

  • Assertion came after House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s president
  • But Trump has tried to keep the focus on what he calls corrupt acts by the Bidens
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 8:33pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Joe Biden, then US vice-president, walks out of Air Force Two with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden and son Hunter Biden at the airport in Beijing in December, 2013. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.