Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi are set to meet in the southern Indian city of Mamallapuram. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping seeks to highlight cooperation over conflict on visit to India and Nepal
- Chinese leader will seek to present Beijing as regional leader by stressing importance of closer ties in meetings with South Asian leaders
- While Xi wants to play down disputes, Nepal’s closer ties to China have already caused concern in New Delhi
Topic | China-India relations
