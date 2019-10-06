Channels

Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi are set to meet in the southern Indian city of Mamallapuram. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping seeks to highlight cooperation over conflict on visit to India and Nepal

  • Chinese leader will seek to present Beijing as regional leader by stressing importance of closer ties in meetings with South Asian leaders
  • While Xi wants to play down disputes, Nepal’s closer ties to China have already caused concern in New Delhi
Topic |   China-India relations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 8:30am, 6 Oct, 2019

