China’s Communist Party has spoken out in support of Hong Kong’s ban on the wearing of masks. Photo: Reuters
Beijing gives 10 reasons for supporting Carrie Lam’s ban on masks in Hong Kong
- Ruling will help bring an end to the violence in the city and save young people from further harm, Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission says in a social media commentary
- The anonymity masks have given student protesters has fooled them into thinking their violent acts are all part of a game, article says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters rally in Central against the new anti-mask law introduced by the Hong Kong government on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
‘Extremely necessary’: Beijing backs Hong Kong’s mask ban
- Central government says chaos in the city can’t go on forever and action must be taken to stop Hong Kong version of a colour revolution
- Mainland authorities reaffirm support for Chief Executive Carrie Lam
