Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s Communist Party has spoken out in support of Hong Kong’s ban on the wearing of masks. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Beijing gives 10 reasons for supporting Carrie Lam’s ban on masks in Hong Kong

  • Ruling will help bring an end to the violence in the city and save young people from further harm, Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission says in a social media commentary
  • The anonymity masks have given student protesters has fooled them into thinking their violent acts are all part of a game, article says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 3:49pm, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s Communist Party has spoken out in support of Hong Kong’s ban on the wearing of masks. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters rally in Central against the new anti-mask law introduced by the Hong Kong government on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

‘Extremely necessary’: Beijing backs Hong Kong’s mask ban

  • Central government says chaos in the city can’t go on forever and action must be taken to stop Hong Kong version of a colour revolution
  • Mainland authorities reaffirm support for Chief Executive Carrie Lam
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

William Zheng  

Updated: 12:07am, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters rally in Central against the new anti-mask law introduced by the Hong Kong government on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.