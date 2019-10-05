Foreign interference in elections has long been viewed as a threat to US sovereignty. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s call for China to investigate Bidens wins support from Republicans
- US president raised ‘appropriate’ issues, Vice-President Mike Pence says
- But Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse says ‘Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth’
Topic | Donald Trump
China has more to worry about than Donald Trump’s allegations against Joe Biden, analysts say. Photo: Washington Post
China is more focused on trade talks than Donald Trump’s attack on Joe Biden, observers say
- Despite US president’s call for Beijing to investigate a political rival, China is more concerned about making progress in the next round of negotiations, analysts say
- China also keen to maintain its position of not interfering in other nations’ domestic affairs, academic says
Topic | US-China trade war
