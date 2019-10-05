Taipei is under growing pressure as it loses diplomatic allies to Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
US State Department official to visit Taiwan in bid to boost ties in Pacific
- Sandra Oudkirk will arrive in Taipei on Monday in effort to shore up support for Taipei in the region
- It comes after two of the island’s few remaining diplomatic allies switched allegiance to Beijing last month
A Lennon Wall set up by supporters of the Hong Kong protests at National Taiwan University in Taipei. Photo: Lawrence Chung
Taiwan likely to ban mainland Chinese visitors for targeting supporters of Hong Kong protests or vandalising Lennon Walls
- President Tsai Ing-wen urges authorities to impose restrictions on those who bully and attack opponents or vandalise messages of support
- Island’s immigration authorities say they will examine complaints and are likely to bar visitors from returning if they are found to have acted in this manner
