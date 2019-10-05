China’s ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming says Beijing has every confidence in Carrie Lam’s ability to restore order to Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Beijing confident Carrie Lam can restore order to Hong Kong, Chinese ambassador to Britain says
- Unrest in city has ‘escalated to a dangerous level’, but leader has central government’s ‘full trust’, envoy Liu Xiaoming says
- Chief executive’s decision to introduce ban on wearing masks shows she is still ‘in control’, he says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
China’s ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming says Beijing has every confidence in Carrie Lam’s ability to restore order to Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
China’s Communist Party has spoken out in support of Hong Kong’s ban on the wearing of masks. Photo: Reuters
Beijing gives 10 reasons for supporting Carrie Lam’s ban on masks in Hong Kong
- Ruling will help bring an end to the violence in the city and save young people from further harm, Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission says in a social media commentary
- The anonymity masks have given student protesters has fooled them into thinking their violent acts are all part of a game, article says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
China’s Communist Party has spoken out in support of Hong Kong’s ban on the wearing of masks. Photo: Reuters