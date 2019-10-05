Channels

Kim Jong-un (centre) bids farewell to China's International Liaison Department chief Song Tao in Dandong after a visit in January. Photo: KCNA/Korea News Service via AP
Diplomacy

North Korea said to be preparing for another China visit by leader Kim Jong-un

  • Pyongyang sent working-level officials to Dandong, Liaoning province last week to lay groundwork, according to South Korean newspaper
  • It comes as US and North Korean negotiators restart nuclear talks in Sweden on Saturday in a bid to end months of stalemate
Topic |   North Korea
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 8:56pm, 5 Oct, 2019

Kim Jong-un (centre) bids farewell to China’s International Liaison Department chief Song Tao in Dandong after a visit in January. Photo: KCNA/Korea News Service via AP
North Korean ambassador Kim Myong-gil. Photo: Kyodo
Politics

US to face more 'confident' Pyongyang in denuclearisation talks in Sweden

  • With the departure of John Bolton, the US’ hawkish former national security adviser, North Korea is seeing an opportunity to strike a deal on sanctions relief
  • Donald Trump is under renewed pressure to deliver results as he faces impeachment inquiry and looming 2020 US election
Topic |   North Korea
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 5:52pm, 5 Oct, 2019

North Korean ambassador Kim Myong-gil. Photo: Kyodo
