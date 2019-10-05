Kim Jong-un (centre) bids farewell to China’s International Liaison Department chief Song Tao in Dandong after a visit in January. Photo: KCNA/Korea News Service via AP
North Korea said to be preparing for another China visit by leader Kim Jong-un
- Pyongyang sent working-level officials to Dandong, Liaoning province last week to lay groundwork, according to South Korean newspaper
- It comes as US and North Korean negotiators restart nuclear talks in Sweden on Saturday in a bid to end months of stalemate
North Korean ambassador Kim Myong-gil. Photo: Kyodo
