North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) may soon visit China again. He last met Xi Jinping during the Chinese leader’s trip to Pyongyang in June. Photo: AFP
China, North Korea vow to strengthen ties hours after US nuclear talks collapse
- Leaders exchange congratulatory messages on 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations amid speculation that Kim Jong-un will visit China soon
- It comes after Pyongyang’s denuclearisation negotiations with Washington broke off in Stockholm without any breakthroughs
Kim Jong-un (centre) bids farewell to China’s International Liaison Department chief Song Tao in Dandong after a visit in January. Photo: KCNA/Korea News Service via AP
North Korea said to be preparing for another China visit by leader Kim Jong-un
- Pyongyang sent working-level officials to Dandong, Liaoning province last week to lay groundwork, according to South Korean newspaper
- It comes as US and North Korean negotiators restart nuclear talks in Sweden on Saturday in a bid to end months of stalemate
