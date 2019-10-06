Channels

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) may soon visit China again. He last met Xi Jinping during the Chinese leader’s trip to Pyongyang in June. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China, North Korea vow to strengthen ties hours after US nuclear talks collapse

  • Leaders exchange congratulatory messages on 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations amid speculation that Kim Jong-un will visit China soon
  • It comes after Pyongyang’s denuclearisation negotiations with Washington broke off in Stockholm without any breakthroughs
Topic |   North Korea nuclear crisis
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: 5:57pm, 6 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kim Jong-un (centre) bids farewell to China’s International Liaison Department chief Song Tao in Dandong after a visit in January. Photo: KCNA/Korea News Service via AP
Diplomacy

North Korea said to be preparing for another China visit by leader Kim Jong-un

  • Pyongyang sent working-level officials to Dandong, Liaoning province last week to lay groundwork, according to South Korean newspaper
  • It comes as US and North Korean negotiators restart nuclear talks in Sweden on Saturday in a bid to end months of stalemate
Topic |   North Korea
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 10:47pm, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

