Iran's Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh said on Sunday that the China National Petroleum Corp. was “no longer in the project”. Photo: EPA
Iran says Chinese state oil firm withdraws from US$5 billion deal
- The withdrawal appears to be the latest business casualty of the US pressure campaign on Tehran
Topic | Iran
Iran's Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh said on Sunday that the China National Petroleum Corp. was “no longer in the project”. Photo: EPA
In a 30-day period, Phosphorous made more than 2,700 attempts to identify consumer email accounts belonging to specific Microsoft customers. Photo: Shutterstock
Iranian hackers targeted 2020 US presidential campaign, Microsoft finds
- Tech giant also discovered ‘significant’ digital activity by group dubbed ‘Phosphorous’ against officials, journalists and prominent Iranians outside Iran
- Senior US intelligence officials have warned that coming election will be targeted not just by Russian hackers, but face possible interference by Iran and China
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
In a 30-day period, Phosphorous made more than 2,700 attempts to identify consumer email accounts belonging to specific Microsoft customers. Photo: Shutterstock