Assistant Attorney General John Demers, the Justice Department’s top national security official, during a round table discussion regarding the department’s initiative to combat Chinese economic espionage in Boston, Mass., in April. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
University emails reveal breadth of FBI campaign against researchers’ ‘wholesale theft’ of trade secrets for China
- Agents have lectured at seminars, briefed administrators in campus meetings and distributed pamphlets with cautionary tales of trade secret theft
- Senior FBI officials said they were not encouraging schools to monitor researchers by nationality but instead to take steps to protect research
More than three quarters of companies operating in China said they were affected by the trade war between Washington and Beijing, including the tariffs put in place by both countries. Photo: AFP Photo: AFP
Trade war, intellectual property theft among top risk worries for companies in China, Kroll report finds
- Ninety-four per cent of companies in China see IP theft as their top risk priority, Kroll says
- Adversarial social media activity a rising risk in China, survey finds
