Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte discussed oil and gas developments with Rosneft executives while in Moscow last week. Photo: AFP
Philippines’ hopes for South China Sea exploration deal with Russia depends on Moscow’s ties to China, experts say
- Duterte needs one eye on Beijing while dealing with Rosneft, observers say
- Vanguard Bank partnership with Vietnam has set Moscow at odds with China
Chinese survey ship HaiYang DiZhi 8. File photo: China Geological Survey
Vietnam demands Chinese oil exploration ship immediately leave its waters in South China Sea
- The Haiyang Dizhi 8, which is accompanied by Chinese patrol vessels, has entered Vietnamese territory three times since July
- Vietnam has ‘communicated with China’ and demanded that Beijing immediately withdraw the ship from its waters and ‘not repeat this action’
