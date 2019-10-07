Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Representatives of Pacific Island nations, Taiwan and the US were among those attending the first Pacific Islands Dialogue in Taipei on Monday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US and Taiwan hold forum to shore up support for Taipei in Pacific

  • Dialogue held after self-ruled island lost two more diplomatic allies to Beijing last month
  • Taiwanese foreign minister says mainland China’s aggression poses threat to region
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 8:40pm, 7 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Representatives of Pacific Island nations, Taiwan and the US were among those attending the first Pacific Islands Dialogue in Taipei on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Taipei is under growing pressure as it loses diplomatic allies to Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

US State Department official to visit Taiwan in bid to boost ties in Pacific

  • Sandra Oudkirk will arrive in Taipei on Monday in effort to shore up support for Taipei in the region
  • It comes after two of the island’s few remaining diplomatic allies switched allegiance to Beijing last month
Topic |   Taiwan
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:40pm, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taipei is under growing pressure as it loses diplomatic allies to Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.