Representatives of Pacific Island nations, Taiwan and the US were among those attending the first Pacific Islands Dialogue in Taipei on Monday. Photo: AP
US and Taiwan hold forum to shore up support for Taipei in Pacific
- Dialogue held after self-ruled island lost two more diplomatic allies to Beijing last month
- Taiwanese foreign minister says mainland China’s aggression poses threat to region
Taipei is under growing pressure as it loses diplomatic allies to Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
US State Department official to visit Taiwan in bid to boost ties in Pacific
- Sandra Oudkirk will arrive in Taipei on Monday in effort to shore up support for Taipei in the region
- It comes after two of the island’s few remaining diplomatic allies switched allegiance to Beijing last month
