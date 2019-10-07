The US has been seeking to cut off investment in Iran’s energy sector as part of an economic pressure campaign that China has criticised. Photo: Reuters
Chinese oil giant CNPC may be latest to bow to US sanctions on Iran
- Iranian minister on Sunday said the state-owned company had pulled out of US$5 billion South Pars field deal
- It comes after six Chinese companies and five executives were sanctioned by the US for transporting oil out of Iran
Topic | US-China relations
The US has been seeking to cut off investment in Iran’s energy sector as part of an economic pressure campaign that China has criticised. Photo: Reuters
China National Petroleum Corp has pulled out of a deal to develop Iran’s South Pars field. Photo: AP
Chinese state oil firm has withdrawn from US$5 billion deal to develop Iranian natural gas field, Tehran says
- South Pars field agreement, struck after Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact, appears to be latest business casualty of US pressure campaign on Tehran
- French oil company Total SA pulled out of project earlier due to US sanctions on Iran
Topic | China economy
China National Petroleum Corp has pulled out of a deal to develop Iran’s South Pars field. Photo: AP