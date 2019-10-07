Channels

The US has been seeking to cut off investment in Iran’s energy sector as part of an economic pressure campaign that China has criticised. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Chinese oil giant CNPC may be latest to bow to US sanctions on Iran

  • Iranian minister on Sunday said the state-owned company had pulled out of US$5 billion South Pars field deal
  • It comes after six Chinese companies and five executives were sanctioned by the US for transporting oil out of Iran
Topic |   US-China relations
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 11:25pm, 7 Oct, 2019

China National Petroleum Corp has pulled out of a deal to develop Iran’s South Pars field. Photo: AP
China Economy

Chinese state oil firm has withdrawn from US$5 billion deal to develop Iranian natural gas field, Tehran says

  • South Pars field agreement, struck after Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact, appears to be latest business casualty of US pressure campaign on Tehran
  • French oil company Total SA pulled out of project earlier due to US sanctions on Iran
Topic |   China economy
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:30am, 7 Oct, 2019

