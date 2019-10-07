Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lee Soo-hyuck was named as Seoul’s ambassador to Washington in early August. Photo: Felix Wong
Diplomacy

Seoul fears US is delaying envoy’s approval in retaliation for scrapping of security pact, sources say

  • South Korea has waited two months for US government approval of its appointed ambassador to Washington
  • Seoul’s exit from the General Security of Military Information Agreement is seen as hurting US-South Korea-Japan alliance while boosting China’s regional clout
Topic |   South Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 11:34pm, 7 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lee Soo-hyuck was named as Seoul’s ambassador to Washington in early August. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
South Korea and Japan might not be enemies, but they are far from being friends. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Can China take advantage of rift between South Korea and Japan?

  • Seoul’s decision not to renew agreement with Tokyo on sharing military information could provide Beijing with a golden opportunity, Ankit Panda writes
  • End of GSOMIA will be a setback for the United States, which had underscored the central role of strong alliances in region
Topic |   South Korea
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Updated: 10:59pm, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Korea and Japan might not be enemies, but they are far from being friends. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.