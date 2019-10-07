Lee Soo-hyuck was named as Seoul’s ambassador to Washington in early August. Photo: Felix Wong
Seoul fears US is delaying envoy’s approval in retaliation for scrapping of security pact, sources say
- South Korea has waited two months for US government approval of its appointed ambassador to Washington
- Seoul’s exit from the General Security of Military Information Agreement is seen as hurting US-South Korea-Japan alliance while boosting China’s regional clout
Topic | South Korea
South Korea and Japan might not be enemies, but they are far from being friends. Photo: Bloomberg
Can China take advantage of rift between South Korea and Japan?
- Seoul’s decision not to renew agreement with Tokyo on sharing military information could provide Beijing with a golden opportunity, Ankit Panda writes
- End of GSOMIA will be a setback for the United States, which had underscored the central role of strong alliances in region
