Vice-Premier Liu He (right) will meet the US’ Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (centre) on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese trade talks team hints at broad agenda as October 15 tariffs deadline looms
- Liu He heads delegation to meet US’ Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin on Thursday and Friday
- Fresh US tariffs on Chinese goods are due to take effect next week
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump (far left) looks on as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (second from right) explains the Chinese delegation’s cancelled farm visit. Photo: Reuters
China trade talks will happen in two weeks, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says
- Scheduled round of talks still on, after cancellation of farm visit by Chinese delegation adds uncertainty
- Donald Trump appears surprised by news of the visit’s cancellation, which Mnuchin tells him was at US’ request
