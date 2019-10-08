Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Vice-Premier Liu He (right) will meet the US’ Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (centre) on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Chinese trade talks team hints at broad agenda as October 15 tariffs deadline looms

  • Liu He heads delegation to meet US’ Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin on Thursday and Friday
  • Fresh US tariffs on Chinese goods are due to take effect next week
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 10:30am, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vice-Premier Liu He (right) will meet the US’ Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (centre) on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump (far left) looks on as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (second from right) explains the Chinese delegation’s cancelled farm visit. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China trade talks will happen in two weeks, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says

  • Scheduled round of talks still on, after cancellation of farm visit by Chinese delegation adds uncertainty
  • Donald Trump appears surprised by news of the visit’s cancellation, which Mnuchin tells him was at US’ request
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 11:33pm, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump (far left) looks on as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (second from right) explains the Chinese delegation’s cancelled farm visit. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.