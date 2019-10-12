Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (left) has been nurturing closer ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AP
Richard Heydarian
Opinion

Opinion

Richard Heydarian

Can Duterte expand horizons of Philippine diplomacy and keep his Washington and Moscow plates spinning?

  • Richard Heydarian writes that Philippine president is shrewdly courting major powers to his country’s advantage amid warm words from the Kremlin
Richard Heydarian

Richard Heydarian  

Updated: 3:21pm, 12 Oct, 2019

Troops from the Philippine Marines and Armed Forces reservists conduct an amphibious landing exercise. Photo: EPA
Politics

Why don’t Manila and Beijing have closer military ties, despite Duterte’s ‘pivot to China’?

  • China has attempted to entice the Philippines into closer security ties since Duterte became president in 2016
  • But stand-offs over the South China Sea and a defence treaty with the US are among the reasons the Philippine army has carefully ignored its overtures
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 12:37pm, 5 Oct, 2019

