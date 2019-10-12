Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (left) has been nurturing closer ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AP
Troops from the Philippine Marines and Armed Forces reservists conduct an amphibious landing exercise. Photo: EPA
Why don’t Manila and Beijing have closer military ties, despite Duterte’s ‘pivot to China’?
- China has attempted to entice the Philippines into closer security ties since Duterte became president in 2016
- But stand-offs over the South China Sea and a defence treaty with the US are among the reasons the Philippine army has carefully ignored its overtures
