Embattled US President Donald Trump is lashing out at Democrat rival Joe Biden, and China has rejected Trump’s call to investigate Biden’s family’s business affairs. Photo: AFP
China rejects US President Donald Trump’s call to investigate Democrat rival Joe Biden and son
- Beijing will stick to ‘principle of non-interference in internal affairs of other countries’
- Former vice-president in embattled Trump’s sights over Hunter Biden’s business ties in China and Ukraine
Topic | Donald Trump
Hunter Biden and his father, Joe, during a visit to Beijing in 2013. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese business partner of Joe Biden’s son yet to decide whether to comment after Donald Trump’s call for investigation
- US president urged China to review the activities of the son of former vice-president though a similar call to Ukraine triggered an impeachment inquiry
- State-backed BHR Equity Investment Fund Management says it is conducting an ‘internal study’ about whether and how to explain the younger Biden’s role
Topic | US-China relations
