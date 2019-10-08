Channels

Embattled US President Donald Trump is lashing out at Democrat rival Joe Biden, and China has rejected Trump’s call to investigate Biden’s family’s business affairs. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China rejects US President Donald Trump’s call to investigate Democrat rival Joe Biden and son

  • Beijing will stick to ‘principle of non-interference in internal affairs of other countries’
  • Former vice-president in embattled Trump’s sights over Hunter Biden’s business ties in China and Ukraine
Topic |   Donald Trump
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 7:59pm, 8 Oct, 2019

Hunter Biden and his father, Joe, during a visit to Beijing in 2013. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

Chinese business partner of Joe Biden’s son yet to decide whether to comment after Donald Trump’s call for investigation

  • US president urged China to review the activities of the son of former vice-president though a similar call to Ukraine triggered an impeachment inquiry
  • State-backed BHR Equity Investment Fund Management says it is conducting an ‘internal study’ about whether and how to explain the younger Biden’s role
Topic |   US-China relations
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 9:17am, 8 Oct, 2019

