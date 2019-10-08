Channels

Surveillance cameras on the outer wall of a possible detention camp in Xinjiang. Photo: AF
Diplomacy

China demands US reverse decision to blacklist tech giants over ‘brutal suppression’ of Xinjiang Muslims

  • Surveillance and facial recognition firms, including Hikvision and Zhejiang Dahua, targeted over their role in the region, where one million Muslims are reported to have been detained
  • Beijing declines to say whether it will retaliate as two sides prepare to resume trade talks
Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: 11:00pm, 8 Oct, 2019

Chongqing has become the surveillance capital of the world with the highest ratio of cameras per person. Illustration: SCMP
Policy

In Chongqing, the world’s most surveilled city, residents are happy to trade privacy for security

  • Whether it is to monitor traffic, prevent petty theft in restaurants or monitor public safety in parks – residents can be sure there is a camera following their every move
  • As of 2019 Chongqing had about 2.58 million surveillance cameras covering 15.35 million people
Topic |   China technology
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 12:44pm, 4 Oct, 2019

