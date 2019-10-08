Surveillance cameras on the outer wall of a possible detention camp in Xinjiang. Photo: AF
China demands US reverse decision to blacklist tech giants over ‘brutal suppression’ of Xinjiang Muslims
- Surveillance and facial recognition firms, including Hikvision and Zhejiang Dahua, targeted over their role in the region, where one million Muslims are reported to have been detained
- Beijing declines to say whether it will retaliate as two sides prepare to resume trade talks
Chongqing has become the surveillance capital of the world with the highest ratio of cameras per person. Illustration: SCMP
In Chongqing, the world’s most surveilled city, residents are happy to trade privacy for security
- Whether it is to monitor traffic, prevent petty theft in restaurants or monitor public safety in parks – residents can be sure there is a camera following their every move
- As of 2019 Chongqing had about 2.58 million surveillance cameras covering 15.35 million people
