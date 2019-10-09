Channels

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan pictured during a welcome ceremony in Beijing. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan seeks Chinese support over Kashmir as he starts Beijing visit

  • Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says Beijing will support Pakistan in ‘safeguarding its territorial integrity’ but does not mention ally’s dispute with India
  • Tensions between South Asian neighbours remain high after New Delhi moved to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status
Topic |   China-India relations
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 8:50am, 9 Oct, 2019

Imran Khan warned of the risk of conflict between India and Pakistan during a speech at the UN last week. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan seeks to bolster China ties ahead of Xi Jinping visit to India

  • Kashmir likely to feature prominently on agenda after New Delhi scrapped region’s special status, prompting Khan to warn of risk of conflict
  • Islamabad is pushing for international support over issue, but observers expect Beijing to focus on its economic ties with Delhi
Topic |   Pakistan
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 8:15am, 3 Oct, 2019

