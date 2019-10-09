Channels

Workers walk along the perimeter fence of one of China’s “vocational training centres” in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US’ visa sanction on Chinese officials over Xinjiang is ‘made-up pretext’, Beijing says

  • Xinjiang ‘does not have the so-called human rights issue’, Chinese embassy in the US tweets after visa restrictions are announced
  • Measures in Xinjiang ‘supported by all 25 million people of various ethnic groups’ in the region, embassy claims
Topic |   US-China relations
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 12:17pm, 9 Oct, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited a “highly repressive campaign” against Muslim minorities by Chinese officials. Photo: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post
China

US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over ‘brutal suppression’ of Uygurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang, citing ‘internment camps’

  • Sanctions target those ‘believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the detention or abuse of Uygurs, Kazakhs or other members of Muslim minorities’
  • Announcement is made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 9:21am, 9 Oct, 2019

