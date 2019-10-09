Workers walk along the perimeter fence of one of China’s “vocational training centres” in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
US’ visa sanction on Chinese officials over Xinjiang is ‘made-up pretext’, Beijing says
- Xinjiang ‘does not have the so-called human rights issue’, Chinese embassy in the US tweets after visa restrictions are announced
- Measures in Xinjiang ‘supported by all 25 million people of various ethnic groups’ in the region, embassy claims
Topic | US-China relations
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited a “highly repressive campaign” against Muslim minorities by Chinese officials. Photo: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post
US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over ‘brutal suppression’ of Uygurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang, citing ‘internment camps’
- Sanctions target those ‘believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the detention or abuse of Uygurs, Kazakhs or other members of Muslim minorities’
- Announcement is made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
