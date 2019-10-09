China and Russia are expected to sign a treaty to cooperate on policing internet content this month. Photo: Reuters
China and Russia to sign treaty aimed at combating illegal internet content
- Cyberspace Administration of China and Roskomnadzor will seal deal on October 20
- Treaty is example of deepening cooperation between Beijing and Moscow
Topic | Internet
Vladimir Putin disclosed the project at a forum in Sochi. Photo: Sputnik/AFP
Vladimir Putin says Russia is helping China build a missile early warning system
- Kremlin says project highlights the growing closeness between the two countries
- Military observers argue cooperation between the two sides helps provide counterbalance to American military might
Topic | China military
