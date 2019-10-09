Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China and Russia are expected to sign a treaty to cooperate on policing internet content this month. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China and Russia to sign treaty aimed at combating illegal internet content

  • Cyberspace Administration of China and Roskomnadzor will seal deal on October 20
  • Treaty is example of deepening cooperation between Beijing and Moscow
Topic |   Internet
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:12pm, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China and Russia are expected to sign a treaty to cooperate on policing internet content this month. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Vladimir Putin disclosed the project at a forum in Sochi. Photo: Sputnik/AFP
Military

Vladimir Putin says Russia is helping China build a missile early warning system

  • Kremlin says project highlights the growing closeness between the two countries
  • Military observers argue cooperation between the two sides helps provide counterbalance to American military might
Topic |   China military
SCMP

Minnie Chan  

Reuters  

Updated: 11:35pm, 4 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vladimir Putin disclosed the project at a forum in Sochi. Photo: Sputnik/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.