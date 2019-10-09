Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare meet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China and Solomon Islands put pen to paper on diplomatic ties in Beijing

  • Manasseh Sogavare draws line through relations with Taiwan by telling Li Keqiang that Solomons recognises one-China policy and is now on ‘the right side of history’
  • Ministers sign accords on China’s Belt and Road Initiative, economy and education
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:43pm, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare meet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare addresses the UN General Assembly in 2017. His grip on power could be tested if he leaves the country. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Solomon Islands leader may miss UN summit amid fallout over Taiwan decision

  • Parliamentary source says foreign minister may lead delegation as tension rises in Pacific nation over move to cut ties with Taipei and align with Beijing
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:14pm, 19 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare addresses the UN General Assembly in 2017. His grip on power could be tested if he leaves the country. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.