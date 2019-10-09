Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare meet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AP
China and Solomon Islands put pen to paper on diplomatic ties in Beijing
- Manasseh Sogavare draws line through relations with Taiwan by telling Li Keqiang that Solomons recognises one-China policy and is now on ‘the right side of history’
- Ministers sign accords on China’s Belt and Road Initiative, economy and education
