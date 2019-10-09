Channels

The US imposed sanctions on the company for allegedly shipping Iranian crude. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Cosco Dalian's oil tankers switch off tracers after US sanctions imposed, data shows

  • Fourteen of the Chinese company's 43 vessels turned off ship-tracking transponders from September 30 to October 7
  • Analyst calls it 'a tried and tested tactic that the Iranians have used before, creating a fleet of ghost ships that cannot be tracked'
Topic | US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:22pm, 9 Oct, 2019

The US imposed sanctions on the company for allegedly shipping Iranian crude. Photo: Reuters
The US has been seeking to cut off investment in Iran's energy sector as part of an economic pressure campaign that China has criticised. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Chinese oil giant CNPC may be latest to bow to US sanctions on Iran

  • Iranian minister on Sunday said the state-owned company had pulled out of US$5 billion South Pars field deal
  • It comes after six Chinese companies and five executives were sanctioned by the US for transporting oil out of Iran
Topic | US-China relations
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 12:32am, 8 Oct, 2019

The US has been seeking to cut off investment in Iran’s energy sector as part of an economic pressure campaign that China has criticised. Photo: Reuters
