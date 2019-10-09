The US imposed sanctions on the company for allegedly shipping Iranian crude. Photo: Reuters
Cosco Dalian’s oil tankers switch off tracers after US sanctions imposed, data shows
- Fourteen of the Chinese company’s 43 vessels turned off ship-tracking transponders from September 30 to October 7
- Analyst calls it ‘a tried and tested tactic that the Iranians have used before, creating a fleet of ghost ships that cannot be tracked’
The US has been seeking to cut off investment in Iran’s energy sector as part of an economic pressure campaign that China has criticised. Photo: Reuters
Chinese oil giant CNPC may be latest to bow to US sanctions on Iran
- Iranian minister on Sunday said the state-owned company had pulled out of US$5 billion South Pars field deal
- It comes after six Chinese companies and five executives were sanctioned by the US for transporting oil out of Iran
