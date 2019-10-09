Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China's vice-premier Liu He pictured in the Oval Office with Donald Trump during an earlier round of trade talks. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China open to partial US trade deal as long as Donald Trump does not impose new tariffs, official says

  • Official signals that Beijing is hoping to limit the damage to its economy but does not expect final deal to be reached in latest round of talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:18pm, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China's vice-premier Liu He pictured in the Oval Office with Donald Trump during an earlier round of trade talks. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.