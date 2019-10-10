The EU report warned against overreliance on a single supplier. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
EU cybersecurity report says members can ban firms from 5G networks – but declines to name China or Huawei
- Commission identifies ‘state-backed’ actors from outside EU as major security threat but declines to ‘jump to a conclusion’ about Chinese tech giant
- Report echoes Washington’s warnings about Huawei by warning there is a risk products will have ‘back doors’ inserted into them
Topic | 5G
