Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) leads the Chinese delegation that will meet with US trade negotiators Robert Lighthizer (centre) and Steven Mnuchin on Thursday in Washington. They are pictured in Shanghai on July 31. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US and China make no progress on key trade issues in two days of deputy-level talks, sources say

  • The Chinese delegation refuses to talk about forced technology transfers, a core US grievance in the negotiations, a person with knowledge of the meetings says
  • High-level talks are expected to last for only one day, with Liu He and his team now planning to leave Washington on Thursday
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 6:14am, 10 Oct, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) leads the Chinese delegation that will meet with US trade negotiators Robert Lighthizer (centre) and Steven Mnuchin on Thursday in Washington. They are pictured in Shanghai on July 31. Photo: AP
China's vice-premier Liu He pictured in the Oval Office with Donald Trump during an earlier round of trade talks. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China open to partial US trade deal as long as Donald Trump does not impose new tariffs, official says

  • Official signals that Beijing is hoping to limit the damage to its economy but does not expect final deal to be reached in latest round of talks
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:18pm, 9 Oct, 2019

China's vice-premier Liu He pictured in the Oval Office with Donald Trump during an earlier round of trade talks. Photo: AFP
