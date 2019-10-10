Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) leads the Chinese delegation that will meet with US trade negotiators Robert Lighthizer (centre) and Steven Mnuchin on Thursday in Washington. They are pictured in Shanghai on July 31. Photo: AP
US and China make no progress on key trade issues in two days of deputy-level talks, sources say
- The Chinese delegation refuses to talk about forced technology transfers, a core US grievance in the negotiations, a person with knowledge of the meetings says
- High-level talks are expected to last for only one day, with Liu He and his team now planning to leave Washington on Thursday
Topic | US-China trade war
China's vice-premier Liu He pictured in the Oval Office with Donald Trump during an earlier round of trade talks. Photo: AFP
