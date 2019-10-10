The NBA has faced a backlash from China, followed by one from the US over a perceived compromising of American values. Photo: AFP
How NBA crisis crystallises US-China culture clash better than the trade war
- Wrath felt by US basketball over Houston Rockets employee’s tweet exposes pitfalls of doing business in China
- Incident brings home to Americans the realities of issues such as censorship and the Communist Party’s demands on private companies
Topic | NBA (National Basketball Association)
The NBA has faced a backlash from China, followed by one from the US over a perceived compromising of American values. Photo: AFP
Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors against the Golden State Warriors during game six of the 2019 NBA Finals in Oakland, California. Photo: AFP
Houston, we have a problem: what’s at stake for the NBA in the Hong Kong-China stand-off?
- The current furore over a tweet by Houston Rockets’ general manager in support of protesters could prove costly to the growth of top-level American basketball in China
- Forbes magazine estimated the value of NBA China’s operations at US$4 billion in early 2018
Topic | NBA (National Basketball Association)
Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors against the Golden State Warriors during game six of the 2019 NBA Finals in Oakland, California. Photo: AFP