Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Steer clear of India-Pakistan dispute over Kashmir, New Delhi warns Beijing
- Matter is an internal affair, Indian foreign ministry says a day after Xi Jinping and Imran Khan meet
Topic | China-India border dispute
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi at a conference in southwest China two years ago. Photo: AFP
China and India try to set differences over Kashmir aside to focus on economic cooperation
- Both countries use latest strategic economic dialogue in New Delhi to focus on areas such as drug development and technology
Topic | China-India relations
