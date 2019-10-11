Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Steer clear of India-Pakistan dispute over Kashmir, New Delhi warns Beijing

  • Matter is an internal affair, Indian foreign ministry says a day after Xi Jinping and Imran Khan meet
Topic |   China-India border dispute
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 6:15am, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi at a conference in southwest China two years ago. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China and India try to set differences over Kashmir aside to focus on economic cooperation

  • Both countries use latest strategic economic dialogue in New Delhi to focus on areas such as drug development and technology
Topic |   China-India relations
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 8:30am, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi at a conference in southwest China two years ago. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.