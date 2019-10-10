Beijing has hit back at suggestions it forces US firms to abandon their values. Photo: Reuters
China denies manipulating US firms as NBA dispute rumbles on
- Nation’s policy of ‘protecting the legitimate rights and interests of foreign companies in China will not change’, foreign ministry spokesman says
- But ‘mutual respect’ should be the condition for all exchanges and cooperation between countries, he says
NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended the personal freedom of the Houston Rockets general manager to support protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
NBA commissioner Adam Silver: ‘We will protect our employees’ freedom of speech’
- As controversy over Houston Rockets GM’s Hong Kong protest tweet grows, he says league will not compromise on its values
- NBA boss stands firm as the league comes under fire from all directions
