Beijing has hit back at suggestions it forces US firms to abandon their values. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China denies manipulating US firms as NBA dispute rumbles on

  • Nation’s policy of ‘protecting the legitimate rights and interests of foreign companies in China will not change’, foreign ministry spokesman says
  • But ‘mutual respect’ should be the condition for all exchanges and cooperation between countries, he says
Topic |   NBA (National Basketball Association)
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 7:17pm, 10 Oct, 2019

Beijing has hit back at suggestions it forces US firms to abandon their values. Photo: Reuters
NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended the personal freedom of the Houston Rockets general manager to support protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Society

NBA commissioner Adam Silver: ‘We will protect our employees’ freedom of speech’

  • As controversy over Houston Rockets GM’s Hong Kong protest tweet grows, he says league will not compromise on its values
  • NBA boss stands firm as the league comes under fire from all directions
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tim Noonan

Tim Noonan  

Updated: 11:11pm, 9 Oct, 2019

NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended the personal freedom of the Houston Rockets general manager to support protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
