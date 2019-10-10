Tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese goods are set to increase from 25 to 30 per cent on Tuesday, while fresh duties of 15 per cent on US$160 billion of largely consumer products will go into effect on December 15. Photo: AFP
Dim prospects for deal as China and US resume trade war talks
- Negotiators might find agreement on currency pact but bigger differences remain, observers say
- New strains over Xinjiang and Hong Kong mean ‘tiny’ possibility of breakthrough is ‘even smaller’
Topic | US-China trade war
Tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese goods are set to increase from 25 to 30 per cent on Tuesday, while fresh duties of 15 per cent on US$160 billion of largely consumer products will go into effect on December 15. Photo: AFP