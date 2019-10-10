The NBA store in Beijing. The league found itself at the centre of a political storm in China this week. Photo: AFP
NBA row heightens foreign companies’ fears they could cross China’s ever-shifting red lines
- Businesses are becoming increasingly worried that Beijing’s hardline approach means they will find themselves at the centre of a political storm
- Business advisers warn that companies could land themselves in ‘incredible trouble’ when it is hard to know what will anger the government
The free speech debate differentiates the NBA case from others where companies have faced a backlash over their handling of sensitive issues in China. Photo: AFP
Free speech at centre of debate as tweet furore goes beyond NBA’s status in China
- Backlash over social media post by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting Hong Kong’s protests has escalated
- But it has broadened to divergent narratives around freedom of expression
