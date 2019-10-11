Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Liu He, China's vice-premier (centre) greets US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) as he arrives Thursday for a resumption of trade talks in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Americans more open to China than Washington seems to be, survey shows

  • Chicago Council on Global Affairs finds 68 per cent of respondents support friendly ties, a level consistent for more than a decade
  • Other polls, though, suggest growing distrust; and if ‘path of escalation’ continues, researcher says, negative views are likely to rise
Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 6:31am, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Liu He, China's vice-premier (centre) greets US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) as he arrives Thursday for a resumption of trade talks in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
China's vice-premier Liu He pictured in the Oval Office with Donald Trump during an earlier round of trade talks. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China open to partial US trade deal as long as Donald Trump does not impose new tariffs, official says

  • Official signals that Beijing is hoping to limit the damage to its economy but does not expect final deal to be reached in latest round of talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:06pm, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China's vice-premier Liu He pictured in the Oval Office with Donald Trump during an earlier round of trade talks. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.