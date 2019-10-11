Liu He, China's vice-premier (centre) greets US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) as he arrives Thursday for a resumption of trade talks in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Americans more open to China than Washington seems to be, survey shows
- Chicago Council on Global Affairs finds 68 per cent of respondents support friendly ties, a level consistent for more than a decade
- Other polls, though, suggest growing distrust; and if ‘path of escalation’ continues, researcher says, negative views are likely to rise
Topic | US-China relations
Liu He, China's vice-premier (centre) greets US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) as he arrives Thursday for a resumption of trade talks in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
China's vice-premier Liu He pictured in the Oval Office with Donald Trump during an earlier round of trade talks. Photo: AFP
China open to partial US trade deal as long as Donald Trump does not impose new tariffs, official says
- Official signals that Beijing is hoping to limit the damage to its economy but does not expect final deal to be reached in latest round of talks
Topic | US-China trade war
China's vice-premier Liu He pictured in the Oval Office with Donald Trump during an earlier round of trade talks. Photo: AFP